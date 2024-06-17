The European Union extended sanctions against Russia for the annexation of Crimea

The Council of the European Union (EU) extended sanctions against Russia for the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol until June 23, 2025.

The sanctions include a ban on the import into the European Union of products originating from the illegally annexed peninsula, as well as on infrastructural or financial investments and tourist services from Crimea or Sevastopol.

In addition, the export of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in the illegally annexed Crimea in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors, as well as for the search, exploration and extraction of oil, gas and mineral resources is also subject to EU restrictions.

The European Union does not recognize and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia.