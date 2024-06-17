The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office confirmed the death of more than 12 000 civilians as a result of the war

According to confirmed data alone, since the invasion in 2022, the Russian military has killed more than 12 000 Ukrainian civilians, including 551 children.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin made such data public at the Peace Summit, the Office of the President writes.

According to him, law enforcement officers have already documented almost 130 000 cases of war crimes committed by the Russian military, including 301 cases of sexual violence.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets emphasized that all people in Russian captivity are subject to systematic torture. There are at least 14 000 such cases confirmed.