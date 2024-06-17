Canada allocated more than $38 million to support Ukraine

Canada allocated $38.1 million (52.4 million Canadian dollars) to support Ukraine. Among other things, about $14.5 million will be directed to the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system.

This was reported on the website of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

More than $10 million will be allocated to:

support for vulnerable children, youth from risk groups and reintegration of children abducted by Russia;

improving access to justice for victims of war crimes;

raising the awareness of families and society about the process of searching for missing persons;

support for men who survived sexual violence in wartime, including prisoners of war.

To help Ukraine recover, Canada will provide $11.2 million in support from the International Monetary Fund to provide Ukraine with the technical assistance and training needed for economic reforms and accession to the European Union. Also, this money will be allocated for demining the Ukrainian territory.

Canada will allocate another $1.4 million for the safe and reliable operation of nuclear facilities in Ukraine through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).