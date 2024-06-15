”Azov” knocked out the Russian military from their positions on the territory of Serebryansk Forestry

The Ukrainian military knocked out the Russian occupiers from their positions on the territory of Serebryanske Forestry near Kreminna.

DeepState analysts note that the enemy retreated under the pressure of the Defense Forces in Serebryanskе Forestry and Klishchiivka.

Svyatoslav Palamar, the deputy commander of the 12th special purpose brigade "Azov", specified that the Russians were repulsed in that place by the fighters of his unit.

Why the Serebryanske Forest is important

Serebryansky forest, which is also called Kremin forest, is located close to the city of Kreminna in Luhansk region. Formally, part of it belongs to the botanical reserve of local importance "Serebryanskyi", which, in turn, is part of the SE "Kremin Forestry Management".

The forest, mostly pine, starts just from Kreminnaya and stretches over 107.1 hectares all the way to the administrative border with the Donetsk region. Russia began to storm this area half a year after the occupation of the city — in the fall of 2022. Then it became obvious that the blitzkrieg to capture Ukraine had failed, and the aggressor concentrated on a smaller goal: access to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

During prolonged hostilities and incessant assaults by the Russian army, this once protected territory turned into a scorched earth.