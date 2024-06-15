Russian troops shelled the village of Ulakly in Donetsk region with multiple rocket launchers. Three people died, there are wounded

The Russians shelled the village of Ulakly in the Donetsk region, which is on the way to the west of the city of Kurakhove, for which the fighting is going on.

The head of the Donetsk administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported three dead and five wounded.

"The village was hit by cluster munitions from the Smerchiv anti-aircraft missile at around 9 am today. Two women aged 39 and 32 and a man aged 30 died. Five people received injuries of varying degrees," he wrote and added that two administrative buildings, a private house, a shop and 8 cars were damaged in the village.

The Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office began to investigate violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), for which the perpetrators face life imprisonment.