The GUR confirmed the drone attack on the Russian Morozovsk airbase. Detailed satellite images appeared

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed to The War Zone portal that the Morozovsk airbase (Rostov region) was attacked by at least 70 drones on the night of June 14.

The 559th Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 1st Guards Mixed Aviation Division of the Russian Air Force (military unit 75392) is based at Morozovsk, 300 km from the border. The airfield is a base for dozens of Su-34 fighter-bombers, as well as for Su-27 fighters.

Budanov did not reveal the details of the operation, he only indicated that the drones were launched from the territory of Ukraine, and the level of damage caused to the occupiers is still being determined. It is not known for certain whether the planes were damaged.

This was the second large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones on Morozovsk in the last two months. Currently, there are only satellite images of the aftermath published by OSINT analysts and The War Zone. The pictures show extensive damage, a destroyed hangar and traces of fire. After the attack, at least 5 fighters disappeared from the base, but the silhouettes of two planes can be seen in the destroyed hangar.

The War Zone / Planet Lab

The War Zone / Planet Lab

The War Zone / Planet Lab

The governor of the Rostov region, Vasyl Golubev, did not comment on the attack on the airbase at all. On June 15, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the downing of 87 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea.