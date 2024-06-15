The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the loss of another 1,090 Russian soldiers. 37 artillery systems were also destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past 24 hours (June 14) the Russian troops lost approximately 1,090 servicemen (killed and wounded), 20 tanks, 29 armored vehicles and 38 artillery systems, two rocket salvo systems, four air defense systems, 57 units of auto equipment and 12 units of special equipment, as well as 51 drones.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows: