The court banned Medvedchukʼs network of “public organizations” that were preparing a coup dʼétat in 2022

The court satisfied the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice and banned 8 pro-Russian organizations coordinated by the former MP Viktor Medvedchuk. They were preparing a coup in 2022.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the SBU, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, representatives of the organizations wanted to help Russia capture Kyiv, and later the entire territory of Ukraine. For this purpose, so-called national meetings were to be held in Kyiv. During the "congress" they planned to announce an ultimatum to the top military-political leadership of Ukraine regarding "removal from power."

In case of refusal, the representatives of the organizations were to seize key state institutions in Kyiv and other regions of the country. For this purpose, they planned to form combat groups, which should include more than 500 armed people.

According to the SBU materials, the court decided to prohibit and forcibly dissolve:

International public organization "We are the people of Ukraine";

All-Ukrainian public organization "All-Ukrainian Hetman Cossacks named after Ivan Bohun";

"Soborne Kozatstvo" and regional branches of the organization .

Four social and political figures who created and headed these organizations were sentenced back in 2022-2023. They were found guilty of preparing the overthrow of the constitutional system and seizure of state power.