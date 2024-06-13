News

Ukrainian hackers stopped the work of the main provider of Russian banks

Olha Bereziuk
Ukrainian hackers attacked Mastertel, the main communication provider of Russian banks. For several days, failures have been recorded in its work.

The Ministry of Statistics and the IT Army write about this.

Due to the attack, Russian Alfa-Bank, VTB, Sberbank and some others cannot provide some services, because their services are not working.

Currently, Russians cannot use money changers and part of banking operations.