Ukrainian hackers stopped the work of the main provider of Russian banks

Ukrainian hackers attacked Mastertel, the main communication provider of Russian banks. For several days, failures have been recorded in its work.
The Ministry of Statistics and the IT Army write about this.
Due to the attack, Russian Alfa-Bank, VTB, Sberbank and some others cannot provide some services, because their services are not working.
Currently, Russians cannot use money changers and part of banking operations.
- Ukrainian hackers regularly attack Russian resources. For example, in April, they destroyed the OwenCloud data center, which was used by the Russian military-industrial complex, as well as oil and gas and telecommunications companies.