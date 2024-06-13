The Russians started shelling the Kharkiv region less with S-300 missiles

Russian troops began to shell the Kharkiv region less with S-300 missile systems.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional administration Oleh Synyehubov. He stated that earlier the enemy had struck with the S-300 every night and day. Now such strikes are "significantly fewer", but this "threat remains".

According to the regional administration, the Russian army has been attacking the Kharkiv region for the last week mostly with aerial bombs, artillery and FPV drones.

The decrease in the activity of the Russian S-300 in the Belgorod region was most likely influenced by the permission of the United States to strike with American weapons on the Russian territory bordering the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian troops can use HIMARS missile systems, artillery and much more.

On Wednesday, June 12, the founder of the “Kraken” special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense Kostyantyn Nemichev reported that HIMARS strikes had already destroyed 4 S-300 systems in the Belgorod region.