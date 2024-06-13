The commander of the Georgian Legion Mamulashvili said that he was poisoned several months ago

The commander of the Georgian Legion Mamuka Mamulashvili told the international version of Radio Liberty that he was poisoned a few months ago.

After experiencing severe abdominal pain, he sent blood and tissue samples to a laboratory in Germany. According to Mamulashvili, the test results showed that the samples contained high levels of arsenic, mercury and tin, which he probably consumed with food. He did not tell other details of the poisoning.

Mamulashvili says this was the third time someone had tried to poison him, and that Russian media had repeatedly reported his death.