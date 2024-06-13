Great Britain has joined the new US sanctions against Russia, which the United States imposed on June 12.

The largest in Russia in terms of volume of trades, the Moss Exchange, the National Settlement Depository (NRD), the National Clearing Center (NCC), the SPB Exchange, a number of banks and six Russian courts have come under new British sanctions.

In addition, the sanctions affected the head of the Moscow Stock Exchange Yuriy Denisov and the founder of Kismet Capital Group Ivan Tavrin (the group, in particular, owns Avito), the co-owner of Astra Group Denys Frolov and the owner of S8 Capital Group Armen Sarkisyan and others.

Companies from China, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Israel, the Central African Republic and the UAE, which helped Russia wage war against Ukraine, bypass previous sanctions, or supplied them with the necessary equipment, drones and boards, also fell under the restrictions.

In total, the new list of sanctions includes more than 40 legal entities and individuals.