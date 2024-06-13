In Ukraine, the rules for passing the military medical commission and removing from military registration have been changed

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 675, which changes the procedures for organizing and keeping military records of conscripts and reservists, as well as conscription for military service during mobilization.

This is stated on the government portal.

Changes regarding the passage of the military medical commission (MMC). Citizens under the age of 25 who have completed basic military training or basic military service will not be referred to the military medical board for a medical examination.

Conscripts (men under the age of 25) will be sent to the MMC only if they are taken into military service of their own free will.

In addition, the procedure for granting a postponement or reservation from mobilization will also not involve referral to the MMC.

Military deferment for caretakers. The Cabinet of Ministers has removed from the conditions of deferment for caretakers the mandatory presence of the opinion of the medical and advisory commission, if this person is caring for one of his parents with a disability of the II group or one of the parents of his wife (husband) with a disability of the II group.

Attendance at the territorial recruit center (TRC) is optional. This applies to Ukrainians who were removed from military registration due to traveling abroad for more than three months. They can submit an application for military registration through a foreign diplomatic institution without the need to appear in person at the TRC. However, there are certain conditions for this, including the presence of a foreign passport.

The personal presence of conscripts, conscripts and reservists is not required for removal or exclusion from military registration at the TRC.

Those who left Ukraine for permanent residence or for a period of more than 3 months will not be excluded from military registration. Previously, military registration documents of such citizens were withdrawn, now they will not be.

The commission under the TRC will not consider the issue of deferment of some officials. These are reserved heads of ministries, their deputies, heads of state bodies, peopleʼs deputies, judges of the Constitutional Court, members of the High Council of Justice, the ombudsman, members of the Accounting Chamber, diplomats, etc.

The National Police will detain conscripts, conscripts and reservists for administrative offenses provided for in Articles 210, 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. Now the TRC will be able to make electronic appeals to the National Police.