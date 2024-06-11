The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a website for searching for vacancies in the army

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the website "Be yourself", where you can find a vacancy in the Defense Forces of Ukraine. You can also select troops and specialties in the search.
"Now you have the opportunity to independently choose a position for service in the army. Forget about fears and doubts — itʼs time to choose your path!" noted in the Ministry of Defense.
The website "Be yourself" offers to independently choose a division and position for further service. The site also has information about recruiting centers and mobilization in general. The platform was created with the support of Lobby X.
- At the end of last year, the Ministry of Defense started recruiting. The agency concluded agreements with four companies that provided their platforms for posting vacancies free of charge. These are Lobby X, Work.ua, Robota.ua, OLX Ukraine.