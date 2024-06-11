The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a website for searching for vacancies in the army

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the website "Be yourself", where you can find a vacancy in the Defense Forces of Ukraine. You can also select troops and specialties in the search.

"Now you have the opportunity to independently choose a position for service in the army. Forget about fears and doubts — itʼs time to choose your path!" noted in the Ministry of Defense.

The website "Be yourself" offers to independently choose a division and position for further service. The site also has information about recruiting centers and mobilization in general. The platform was created with the support of Lobby X.