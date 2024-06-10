The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Novoshakhtynsky refinery oil in Russia. Losses are estimated at $540 million

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Novoshakhtynsky oil refinery in the Rostov region of Russia on June 5. It was hit with "Ukrainian-made tools."
According to intelligence, the Russians lost 1.5 million tons of oil and oil products as a result of the attack on the Novoshakhtynsky oil refinery — roughly $540 million. The General Staff noted that strikes on Russian oil refineries make it significantly more difficult for the Russians to carry out their tasks in the war against Ukraine.
Russian media wrote that on the night of June 6, the Novoshakhtynsky oil refinery was attacked by Ukrainian drones. A big fire broke out there.
- The Novoshakhtynsky oil refinery with a design processing capacity of up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year was put into operation in 2009. According to the Schemes project, in 2014, at the time of the annexation of the Ukrainian Crimea, the wives of MPs from OPZZh Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak received shares in the refinery for approximately $40 000. In April 2021, the construction contractor "PETON" became the owner of the plant.
- On February 19, 2021, the NSDC imposed sanctions against eight people, including Medvedchuk, and 19 companies, including the Novoshakhtynsky oil products plant. Sanctions were imposed under the article on the financing of terrorism.