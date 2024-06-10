The Russian court in Crimea convicted the Ukrainian border guards who took part in the detention of the vessel “Nord”

The Russian court in Crimea sentenced two Ukrainian border guards from “Azovstal” — Ivan Tereshchenko and Vasyl Dmytruk — who detained the “Nord” ship in 2018, to 17 years in prison.

This is reported by the Crimean human rights group.

According to the decision of the occupiers, the border guards must spend the first three years in prison, then in a strict regime colony.

Tereshchenko and Dmytruk were captured by the Russians on May 16, 2022, when they left “Azovstal” by order of the commander.

It is known that Tereshchenko was sent first to Olenivka, then to Horlivka, and from there he was transferred to the pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Simferopol. He has been in Crimea since at least August 31, 2023.

Both were charged with kidnapping and hijacking of a vessel.