Zelensky approved the composition of the delegation to the conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Berlin

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, which will be held on June 11-12 in Berlin.

The relevant order No. 65/2024-rp is published on the Presidentʼs Office (OP) website.

The head of the delegation will be the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

The delegation also included:

Herman Halushchenko — Minister of Energy;

Oksana Zholnovych — Minister of Social Policy;

Oleksandr Kamyshin — Minister for Strategic Industries;

Viktor Lyashko — Minister of Health;

Serhii Marchenko — Minister of Finance of Ukraine;

Olha Stefanishyna — Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine;

Vasyl Shkurakov — First Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine;

Rostyslav Shurma — Deputy head of the Office of the President.

Zelensky allowed the head of the delegation to make changes to the composition of the delegation, with the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to attract advisers, experts and technical workers to ensure its work.