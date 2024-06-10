General Staff: the Armed Forces in Crimea hit three divisions of Russian S-400 and S-300 with missile strikes

On the night of June 10, Ukrainian troops hit Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in occupied Crimea.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the Ukrainian missile strikes were successful and the air defense of the Russians in Crimea suffered significant losses — one strike hit the S-400 anti-aircraft missile division in the Dzhankoy area, and two strikes hit the S-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions near Chornomorske and Yevpatoria.

The Russians did not intercept any of the Ukrainian missiles, the General Staff claims. The radars of the S-300/S-400 complexes in the areas of the strikes stopped working, and ammunition was detonated at all three positions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not report the attack on Crimea in its report.