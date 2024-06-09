$50 billion fund. The leaders of the USA and France supported the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for the benefit of Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and US leader Joe Biden supported the use of profits from frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. They hope that the G7 countries will support the proposal to create a $50 billion special fund.

This was stated in a joint statement on the website of the White House following the meeting between Biden and Macron in Paris after the ceremony on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the landing of the allies in Normandy during the Second World War.

The issue of creating a fund will be raised at the G7 summit, which will be held in Italy from June 13 to 15. The meeting will be devoted to the use of frozen Russian funds to support Ukraineʼs military efforts, as well as further support.

It is known that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will participate in the summit of the leaders of the "Big Seven". Western media wrote that Zelensky and Biden could sign a bilateral security agreement in Italy.

The statement also said that France and the United States, which are co-chairs of the artillery coalition in the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, will take new steps to provide the necessary support to the Armed Forces at the current stage and in the long term.