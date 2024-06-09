General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Last day, the Defense Forces destroyed another 60 Russian artillery systems and two anti-aircraft vehicles

During the past day, the Russian army lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as military equipment.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed another 26 Russian tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 60 artillery systems, two rocket salvo fire systems, two air defense systems, 37 operational-tactical level drones, 78 units of motor vehicles and five special vehicles.

The total estimated combat losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the General Staff, can be viewed in the infographic below:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they claimed 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 thousand. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.