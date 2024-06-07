Switzerland will allocate €60 million for digitalization of Ukraine

Switzerland will allocate more than €60 million (57.8 million Swiss francs) for the digitalization of public services in Ukraine.

This was reported on the website of the Swiss government.

"Since the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the security situation in the country has significantly worsened. Millions of Ukrainians have been forcibly displaced, and in order to ensure their access to public services, these services must be available in digital format," explained the Swiss government.

The money will come from the regular budget of international cooperation during 2024-2028. Support will be focused on projects in war-affected regions. Among the key areas are health care, education and humanitarian demining.