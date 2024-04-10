Switzerland plans to allocate about €5 billion for the reconstruction of Ukraine by 2036. In general, according to World Bank estimates, €448 billion is needed to restore Ukraine.

This is stated on the Swiss government website.

Over the next 12 years, the Swiss Federal Council plans to strengthen support for the reconstruction of Ukraine and promote cooperation with the private sector. Considering the current financial situation in the country, the Federal Council proposes a phased approach: by 2028, support for Ukraine from the international cooperation budget will amount to €1.5 billion.

In the period 2029-2036, the Federal Council wants to attract other sources (besides international cooperation) from which the remaining €3.5 billion can be obtained. At todayʼs meeting, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and the Federal Department of Economics, Education and Research (EAER) were instructed to develop a program for Ukraine that would include appropriate control mechanisms. This program should provide targeted and effective support.

The Federal Council also instructed the FDFA, EAER and all interested agencies to determine how they will monitor this program for Ukraine. For this, an interdepartmental steering group headed by a delegate of the Federal Council on Ukrainian Affairs should be created.

In total, Switzerland has already spent €3 billion to support Ukrainians affected by the war. Of these, €2.5 billion is for Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland itself. Another €425 million was directed to the international cooperation budget.