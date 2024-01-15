Switzerland will allocate $1.7 billion to Ukraine by 2028

Switzerland will allocate 1.5 billion francs ($1.7 billion) to Ukraine until 2028. This aid will be used to restore civil infrastructure and decentralize the energy system.
This was stated by the President of Switzerland, Viola Amgerd, at a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
Back in September, the Swiss Federal Council declared humanitarian demining of Ukraine a priority and approved a four-year aid package in the amount of 100 million francs.
Already this year, in October, a conference on this issue will be held. Humanitarian demining is a prerequisite for displaced persons to return to their homes and for agricultural lands to be cultivated.
Amgerd also emphasized that Switzerland is ready to organize a peace conference on the Ukrainian peace formula at the level of state leaders. Representatives of Switzerland and Ukraine will begin preparations for the peace conference tomorrow.
- Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, said that 1.5 billion francs will be provided to Ukraine within the framework of the international cooperation strategy for 2025-2028. This is in addition to the 300 million francs ($350 million) provided for 2023-2024.