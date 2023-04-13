Switzerland will provide Ukraine with more than $2 billion over five years

The Swiss government will allocate at least $1.7 billion to support Ukraine until 2028.
Swiss Info writes that financial assistance to Ukraine will be provided as part of the international cooperation strategy for 2025-2028. Before that, Switzerland allocated almost $340,000 to Kyiv for 2023 and 2024.
In total, over the next six years, Switzerland plans to provide Ukraine with more than $2 billion.
- In July 2022 , Switzerland announced that it would double its bilateral cooperation funding with Ukraine to more than $100 million by the end of the current year.