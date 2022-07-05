Switzerland and the Netherlands announced additional financial assistance to Ukraine

By the end of 2023, Switzerland will double its bilateral cooperation with Ukraine to over 100 million Swiss francs (over $100 million).
The President of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, clarified that his country provides financing through multilateral partners of Ukraine: the UN, OSCE, Red Cross, World Bank, EBRD and others.
Cassis also announced the allocation of at least 15 million Swiss francs (over $15 million) for digital transformation.
The Netherlands allocated a €200 million loan for Ukraine. This money will go to the everyday needs of Ukrainian authorities, for example, salaries of civil servants, school teachers, and medical workers.
Before that, Amsterdam allocated €140 million in aid.
"As a country on the territory of which the International Criminal Court is located, we are ready to support Ukraine in its efforts to achieve justice and accountability for those who committed war crimes." — the representative of the Dutch government emphasized at the international conference on the restoration of Ukraine.
- The international conference on the restoration of Ukraine is being held in the Swiss city of Lugano on July 4-5 with the participation of Ukrainian and international politicians, leaders of the EU and international organizations and international financial structures.