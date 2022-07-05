Switzerland and the Netherlands announced additional financial assistance to Ukraine

By the end of 2023, Switzerland will double its bilateral cooperation with Ukraine to over 100 million Swiss francs (over $100 million).

The President of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, clarified that his country provides financing through multilateral partners of Ukraine: the UN, OSCE, Red Cross, World Bank, EBRD and others.

Cassis also announced the allocation of at least 15 million Swiss francs (over $15 million) for digital transformation.