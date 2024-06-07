The manufacturer of Leopard tanks and Caesar self-propelled guns will create a company in Ukraine

The Franco-German arms group KNDS announced the creation of a subsidiary in Ukraine.

This is reported by Le Figaro and BMF TV.

In Versailles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Chairman of the KNDS Board of Directors Philippe Petikolen and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecornu signed the relevant document.

KNDS manufactures Leopard tanks, artillery systems, CAESAR self-propelled artillery mounts, which France transferred to the Armed Forces, and much more. The subsidiary in Ukraine will produce military equipment and ammunition.

As BFM TV notes, KNDS has already signed two declarations with the Ukrainian company ENMEK. One of them concerns the creation of a maintenance center for the CAESAR ACS, and the second concerns the 3D printing of spare parts.