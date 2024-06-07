The USA officially announced a new military package for Ukraine worth $225 million. The list

The Pentagon has published a list of weapons in the new $225 million military aid package for Ukraine, which was announced by US President Joe Biden during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris.

In the package:

155 mm howitzers (probably M777);

tracked armored personnel carriers M113;

patrol boats;

trailers for transporting heavy equipment;

81-mm mortar systems;

ammunition for M142 HIMARS rocket systems;

missiles for MIM-23 Hawk anti-aircraft systems;

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

portable anti-aircraft complexes Stinger;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

ammunition for small arms and grenades;

explosive charges;

night vision devices;

spare parts and other auxiliary equipment.

All these weapons are provided from the reserves of the American army.

As CNN reports, during the meeting with Zelensky, Biden apologized for the delay in military aid due to the delay of the vote in the US House of Representatives by the Republican opposition.

"You didnʼt back down, you didnʼt give in at all, you keep fighting in a way thatʼs just amazing, just amazing — and weʼre not going to walk away from you," Biden said.