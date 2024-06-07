Occupied Luhansk was under missile fire. The targets were Russian military facilities

This morning, June 7, Russian-occupied Luhansk came under missile fire, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor said.

Local residents have been posting many videos from different parts of the city with explosions and destruction. Called from seven to 20 explosions, probably this along with interception attempts and hits on the city.

The head of the Regional Military Administration says that the hits were in the area of the town of Hostra Mohyla, near the barracks of the former Luhansk Higher Military School of Navigators, where the Russian occupiers live and study. There is also a resort, an aircraft repair plant, and the route to the border with Russia runs there. The Russian army transports goods, weapons, and soldiers along this route day and night.

OSINT teams geolocated a repair base near the Luhansk College of Information Technologies based on local photographs. On the Google map, you can see military equipment on its territory. Locals showed a photo of a destroyed building with a red roof — it stands next to this base.

In addition, according to Lysohor, there are also reports of strikes on an oil depot — for the fourth time in the last two months.

The targets were strategic objects. However, there are also destroyed residential buildings.

The occupying authorities say that as of 2:00 p.m., more than 35 people were injured in the shelling and three more people were killed. The latter are residents of a five-story building whose entrance collapsed.

Lysogor notes that the weapons provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Western Allies are extremely accurate, and if the Air Defense Forces did not work on residential areas, there would be no reports of civilian casualties.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have not officially announced the attack on Luhansk.