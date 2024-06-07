The SBU detained a deputy from Khmelnytskyi who worked for the FSB and recruited her children

Counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a deputy of the local council in Khmelnytskyi region, who worked for the FSB and recruited her 42-year-old son and 37-year-old daughter.

This was reported to the SBU.

On the instructions of the Russian special service, the deputy and her children searched for the base points and movement routes of the mobile air defense fire groups that defend the region. The Russians were also interested in the locations of the largest concentration of military personnel, equipment and warehouses with ammunition.

In order to get intelligence, the agents went around the region in their car under the guise of family trips. During such "trips", the deputy secretly photographed the desired objects, while her son made appropriate marks on Google maps.

The deputy summarized the received information, and then sent it in the form of a report to her supervisor from the FSB via messenger. For completing the tasks of the Russian special service, the agents received a monetary reward on the daughterʼs bank card.

As noted in the SBU, Ukrainian law enforcement officers exposed the deputy with her children at the very beginning of their cooperation with the Russians, so they documented criminal actions step by step.

As a result, all three were caught red-handed while they were spying on anti-aircraft fire teams.

According to the investigation, the deputy came to the attention of the FSB at the beginning of this year due to her pro-Russian activity on the Odnoklasniki social network. Having contacted the Russian special services, the deputy also involved her children.

The SBU investigators informed the detainees of suspicion of treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). All three are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment.