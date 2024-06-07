Ireland and the Czech Republic are voting today in the elections to the European Parliament

Elections to the European Parliament began in Ireland today — polling stations opened at 07:00 local time and will remain open until 22:00. In the Czech Republic, voting will open in the afternoon and end tomorrow, June 8.

Deutsche Welle and Euronews write about it.

In total, European voters will elect 720 deputies to the European Parliament this time, who will represent their countries. In various European countries, elections are held on one of four days — from June 6 to 9, depending on national voting customs. Ireland will send 14 elected deputies to the European Parliament, and the Czech Republic — 21.

Irelandʼs left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein party wants to use the European Parliament vote to shore up support ahead of elections scheduled for late 2024.

"Vote Sinn Féin on Friday as the first step to change in government. It is time for new people with new solutions and new ideas in local self-government and at the European level. Change starts here," urged Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou Macdonald.

A record number of far-right candidates are participating in this yearʼs European Parliament elections, but it is not yet clear how many will be elected.

According to the national exit poll, the coalition of "Left-Greens" and Labor (GroenLinks-PvdA) is leading by a small margin in the elections in the Netherlands, which began yesterday, with eight mandates. And the far-right Party of Freedom (PVV) of Geert Wilders, a great opponent of aid to Ukraine, will have seven mandates. This is a significant success for his party, as the PVV did not have a single seat in the previous elections to the European Parliament and received it only after the reshuffle in connection with the exit of Great Britain from the European Union.