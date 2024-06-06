“Ukrnafta” will enter the electricity market. The company will build gas power plants

The “Ukrnafta” company, with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will build maneuverable power generation — gas piston and gas turbine thermal power plants, which in the medium term will be able to support the energy system of Ukraine, which suffered from the attacks of Russian troops.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

The energy source for the stations will be gas, which the company produces in parallel with oil.

"This is an organic step of the company to expand the value-added chain, when gas is not sold as a commodity, but electricity directly," the cpmpany “Ukrnafta” said.

The EBRD will provide the money for the construction.