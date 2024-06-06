”Ukrenergo” will cancel the tender for the purchase of air conditioners due to a deficit in the energy system

"Ukrenergo" will cancel the tender for the purchase of air conditioners in order to "avoid manipulation". The company will repair the existing air conditioners to ensure the operation of the technical infrastructure.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo".

On June 3, "Ukrenergo" through the Prozorro system announced a tender for the purchase of air conditioners for the needs of the management apparatus. It was planned to purchase four sets of air conditioning systems for a total amount of approximately 629 million hryvnias. However, this caused a loud discussion in social networks and the media, since in recent days "Ukrenergo" has repeatedly reported a significant increase in the deficit in the energy system. One of the reasons is the increased level of consumption due to the use of air conditioners.

The company explained today that the tender was announced for the replacement of split systems, which are 16 and 13 years old. Services began to prepare it at the beginning of the year, when the energy system fully covered the needs of consumers.

"The purpose of this purchase is to ensure uninterrupted cooling of the technical premises: the battery room and the elevator engine room. We buy everything in strict compliance with the law and transparency rules, so the preparation of procedures takes some time. The announcement of this tender, unfortunately, coincided with forced restrictions on energy supply due to Russian shelling," Ukrenergo added.

The tender will be resumed when all outages are canceled.