The court chose a preventive measure against the lawyer who offered a $200 000 bribe in the “Ukrenergo” case

The higher anti-corruption court (HACC) chose a preventive measure in the form of 12 million hryvnias bail for the Kyiv lawyer, who the day before was exposed for taking a $200 000 bribe in the case concerning “Ukrenergo”.

This was reported in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

The suspect is a lawyer at the “Miller” law firm Oleksiy Nosov. According to the investigation, the lawyer offered a bribe to the detective of the NABU and the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) for making a decision to transfer the case against the client to another body of pre-trial investigation.

Nosov was informed of suspicion under part 3 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — offering a bribe to an employee. He faces from 4 to 8 years in prison.

What business are we talking about?

Nosov was suspected in the case of the seizure of “Ukrenergo” electric energy and the legalization of funds received from its sale.

According to the investigation, in March 2022 “United Energy” LLC, despite existing debts, purchased electricity from Ukrenergo. This company is associated with businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Then the electricity was sold on the market, and the profits were taken abroad. "Ukrenergo" did not receive the money, and when it tried to contact the guarantor bank, it was refused. The amount of losses amounted to 716 million hryvnias.

The organizer of the scheme Mykhailo Kiperman, the director of the Ukrenergo department Dmytro Kondrashov, the head of the board of the commercial bank "Alliance" Yuliya Frolova and the director of a private company received suspicions. Kiperman, Kondrashov and Frolova were declared wanted.

The law enforcement officers prematurely seized 700 million hryvnias on the accounts of the companies involved in the scheme.