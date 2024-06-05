NABU exposed the lawyer of the “Miller” company for a $200 000 bribe in the “Ukrenergo” case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has exposed a Kyiv lawyer for a $200 000 bribe in the case of “Ukrenergo”. The suspect is Oleksiy Nosov, a lawyer of the “Miller” law firm, the company confirmed.

According to the investigation, the lawyer offered a bribe to the detective of NABU and the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) for making a decision to transfer the case against the client to another body of pre-trial investigation.

Nosov was informed of suspicion under part 3 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — offering a bribe to an employee. The article provides imprisonment for a term of 4 to 8 years.

The “Miller” company stated that they were shocked by the situation and were severing any relationship with Nosov. The lawyers promised to contribute to the investigation and not to act as Nosovʼs defenders.

What business are we talking about?

Nosov was suspected in the case of the seizure of “Ukrenergo” electric energy and the legalization of funds received from its sale.

According to the investigation, in March 2022 United Energy LLC, despite existing debts, purchased electricity from Ukrenergo. This company is associated with businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.

Then the electricity was sold on the market, and the profits were taken abroad. "Ukrenergo" did not receive the money, and when it tried to contact the guarantor bank, it was refused. The amount of losses amounted to 716 million hryvnias.

The organizer of the scheme Mykhailo Kiperman, the director of the “Ukrenergo” department Dmytro Kondrashov, the head of the board of the commercial bank "Alliance" Yuliya Frolova and the director of a private company received suspicions. Kiperman, Kondrashov and Frolova were declared wanted.

The law enforcement officers prematurely seized 700 million hryvnias on the accounts of the companies involved in the scheme.