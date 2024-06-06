In the Czech Republic, a passenger train collided with a freight train. Two Ukrainian women died

Late in the evening of June 5, near the Czech city of Pardubice, the passenger train "Prague — Košice" collided with a freight train. Four people died, including two Ukrainian women.

This was reported by consular representative Victoria Shi.

380 people were traveling in the RegioJet passenger express. There were only drivers in the 21-car freight train. The press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that the trailer cars in which people were traveling to Chop were located inside the train.

Preliminary, four people died. Among them are two citizens of Ukraine, the citizenship of the other dead is being clarified. Another 34 people suffered minor injuries and received medical assistance on the spot.

According to preliminary data, the collision occurred due to an error by the RegioJet driver. Photos and videos indicate that after the collision, the first car behind the Regiojet express locomotive derailed and partially overturned.