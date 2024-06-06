In the Czech Republic, a passenger train heading to Ukraine collided with a freight train. There are dead and wounded

In the Czech Republic, passenger and freight trains collided near the city of Pardubice. The first was heading to the Ukrainian city of Chop.

This was reported by the iDNES media, the Czech fire service and the police.

The accident happened at night. 380 people were traveling in the RegioJet passenger express. In a freight train with 21 cars, only drivers.

The press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that the trailer cars in which people were traveling to Chop were located inside the train. There were no dead or seriously injured passengers.

"Despite the force majeure on the Czech territory, Ukrzaliznytsia is working on organizing the transportation of passengers of delayed trains to their destinations," the message reads.

Four people died in other carriages, more than 20 people were injured. The causes of the accident are being investigated. An investigative team is working in the city.

According to preliminary data, the collision occurred due to an error by the driver of RegioJet. Photos and videos indicate that after the collision, the first car behind the Regiojet express locomotive derailed and partially overturned.