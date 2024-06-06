At night, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 out of 18 Shahed kamikaze drones. Two missiles missed

On the night of June 6, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 17 of the 18 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russian troops over Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones were launched from the regions of the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (Crimea). They were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions.

The Russians also launched two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region — they flew from the Taganrog region. It was not possible to shoot them down.

Consequences

One drone was shot down in Khmelnytskyi region, the regional administration reported. In one of the settlements of the region, a fire broke out at an infrastructural facility due to the attack, there were no victims or injured.