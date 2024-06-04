The Verkhovna Rada excluded MP Vitaliy Bort from the TCI regarding the arrangement of fortifications and the purchase of drones

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported the exclusion of the MP Vitaliy Bort, elected from the already banned "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh), from the Temporary Investigative Commission regarding the procurement of drones and the construction of fortifications.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. 297 MPs voted for the decision.

Bort will be replaced by Dmytro Razumkov, the head of the inter-factional association "Smart Politics". Elizaveta Bohutska, deputy from "Servant of the People", was also removed from the Temporary Investigative Commission (TCI), and her fellow party member Ihor Mudryi will take her place.

The Schemes project wrote about Vitaliy Bort. On January 16, 2014, he voted for "dictatorial laws" that were passed with gross violations in order to preserve Viktor Yanukovychʼs regime, he flew to the occupied Crimea from Russia several times (between 2014 and 2016), and in 2023 he went to Hungary for a meeting with Viktor Orbanʼs ally Lorints Nocho, who is not allowed to enter Ukraine. Bort officially went there on a business trip for 6 days, but stayed abroad for 2 months. After that, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced that they were investigating a criminal case "on the fact of official forgery", but the results of the investigation have not yet been announced.