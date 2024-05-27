The MP Vitaliy Bort, elected from OPZZh, was excluded from the Temporary Investigative Commission on fortifications and drones

The MP Vitaliy Bort, elected from the already banned "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh), was excluded from the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on the Arrangement of Fortifications and Procurement of Drones, which the Verkhovna Rada created on May 22 of this year.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced this, and published the relevant resolution.

Bort will be replaced by Dmytro Razumkov, the head of the inter-factional association "Smart Politics". Yelyzaveta Bohutska, a deputy from "Servant of the People", was also expelled from TIC. Her party colleague Ihor Mudryi will take her place.

Ярослав Железняк / Telegram

In his post, Zheleznyak mentioned the recent material of the Schemes project about Bort. On January 16, 2014, he voted for the "dictatorial laws", which were passed with gross violations in order to preserve the regime of Viktor Yanukovych, he flew to the occupied Crimea from Russia several times (between 2014 and 2016), and in 2023 he went to Hungary for a meeting with Viktor Orbanʼs ally Lorints Nocho, who is not allowed to enter Ukraine. Bort officially went there on a business trip for 6 days, but stayed abroad for 2 months. After that, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced that they were investigating a criminal case "on the fact of official forgery", but the results of the investigation were never announced.