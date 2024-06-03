The IAEA stated that all principles of nuclear safety were violated at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

At the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which is temporarily occupied by the Russians, the situation remains difficult — all seven principles of nuclear safety are completely or partially violated there.

This was announced by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Nuclear safety risks at the Zaporizhzhia NPP create problems with staffing, routine inspections and maintenance of safety structures, systems and components; reliability of supply chains, as well as emergency response mechanisms.

"At the beginning of April, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was subjected to direct attacks for the first time in almost a year and a half. These attacks violated the first of the five specific principles of protection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which I first laid out at the Council a year ago," Grossi added.