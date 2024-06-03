The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Mykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Among the dead is a child

On the morning of June 3, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Mykhailivka in the Donetsk region, and an hour and a half later they repeated the attack. Two people died, including a 12-year-old boy, another person was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

The impact damaged at least five houses in the village. Local authorities have repeatedly called on Ukrainians to evacuate from the front-line areas of the Donetsk region due to the constant threat of Russian shelling and to move to safer places. You can contact line 102 for assistance in evacuation.