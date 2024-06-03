The court seized the documents of the Poltava territorial recruit centers. The National Agency suspects corruption

The investigative judge of the Oktyabrsky district court of Poltava seized the documents of the district military medical commissions (MMC) of the Poltava region. The basis for such a decision was the materials of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), which believes that there may be large-scale corruption in the structure.

This was reported by the press service of NAPC.

According to the conclusions of the National Agency, Poltava region has the highest number of people recognized as unfit for military service — 20% of the total number of those who passed the commission. Also, Poltava region is among the five regions with the largest number of people recognized as having limited fitness. This is 31% of the total number of those who passed the commission in 2022 and 30% in the nine months of 2023.

Now the district police will investigate. Probably, people were considered unfit and limited fit for bribes. The arrested documentation will be checked by experts.