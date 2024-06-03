The prosecutorʼs office is investigating the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war captured by the Russians in the Kharkiv direction

The prosecutorʼs office began to investigate the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war, who were captured by the Russians in the Kharkiv direction.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Cruel treatment, threats, simulation of shooting and psychological pressure were classified as violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code), which is punishable by up to 12 years in prison. The prosecutorʼs office notes that the Russian military in the video violated the Geneva Conventions, which are supposed to guarantee humane treatment of prisoners of war.

On Sunday, June 2, the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the Red Cross regarding the specified video of abuse of Ukrainian prisoners. In the video, Russian soldiers lead four prisoners, beat one of them and shoot a machine gun next to his head, and also make them sing the anthem of the USSR.

Lubinets emphasized that this is a systematic practice of the occupiers, which is a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Russian troops, however, very often do not follow the rules of conduct and customs of war, as evidenced by the numerous facts of executions and torture of prisoners.