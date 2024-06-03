The presidentʼs office will not turn to the Constitutional Court to confirm Zelenskyʼs legitimacy

The office of the President of Ukraine and the leader of the state Volodymyr Zelensky will not turn to the Constitutional Court to confirm the legitimacy of the latterʼs rule.

Iryna Mudra, the former deputy minister of justice and now the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office for legal affairs, told about this in an interview with Babel.

According to her, the issue of applying to the Constitutional Court is being promoted by Russia, and this is her narrative. She mentioned that this topic was raised by the representative of the Russian Federation Vasyl Nebenzia at the meeting of the UN Security Council. He said that the Ukrainian authorities should address the issue of Zelenskyʼs legitimacy to court, but they will not do so because they are afraid.

"So we conclude that these appeals to the Constitutional Court are supported by the Russian narrative," Mudra said.

She said that in November 2023 there were political consultations within the framework of the Jean Monnet dialogue, with the participation of the EU, the USA, representatives of groups and factions of the Verkhovna Rada. After them, they signed a conclusion on the achievement of agreement and understanding between the representatives of all parliamentary factions.

"It was agreed that elections would be held after the end of the war, and the parliament would develop a special law that would regulate it. It seems that it was laid on at least six months after the end of martial law. Therefore, taking into account the norms of the Constitution, the legislation and the agreements of the parliamentary factions, I believe that the president has no reason to appeal to the Constitutional Court," said Mudra.