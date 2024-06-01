In Kharkiv, emergency and rescue work was completed at the site of a Russian attack on a five-story building

In the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, emergency and rescue operations were completed at the site of a Russian attack on a five-story building.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

It was possible to identify seven dead people. Among them, three women are 39, 68 and 86 years old and four men are 52, 64, 41 and 28 years old. Separate fragments of the eighth victim were handed over to the police for a DNA test.

It is also known about 26 victims, including a 12-year-old boy and girl.

The Russians hit Kharkiv with missiles on the night of May 31. According to the prosecutorʼs office, one of the rockets hit a five-story residential building and destroyed three floors of the entrance.

The Russians struck again at the same place when the emergency services arrived, among the injured were an ambulance medic and a policewoman. In total, the Russian army fired five rockets into the Novobavar district that night.

Previously, the city was attacked with S-300/S-400 missiles from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.