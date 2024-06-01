The number of dead in Kharkiv after the attack on the five-story building has increased to seven

In Kharkiv, the death toll rose to seven after the shelling of a five-story building in the Novobavar district on the night of May 31.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The Russians hit Kharkiv with missiles on the night of May 31. According to the prosecutorʼs office, one of the rockets hit a five-story residential building and destroyed three floors of the entrance. Another four rockets hit near the house.

At least 25 people were injured in the shelling. Children, an ambulance doctor and a policewoman are among the injured. There may still be people under the rubble of the five-story building.