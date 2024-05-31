The Ministry of Defense has launched a pilot project for military rehabilitation. What does it mean?

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a pilot project for the rehabilitation of servicemen.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

The main task of this project is to create an effective rehabilitation space. Civilian and military medical institutions, social services and local self-government bodies will be involved in this. For this, the rehabilitation process in the field of health care must undergo certain reforms.

Among the priority tasks, the Ministry of Defense names the unification of standards and protocols, end-to-end monitoring and control of results. There are also plans to create centers of excellence — institutions that will take leadership in the field of rehabilitation.

The Ministry of Defense also proposes to develop a so-called effective route for the patient, which provides for the prognosis of his further treatment and rehabilitation, and the definition of specialized institutions according to the characteristics of injuries and diseases.