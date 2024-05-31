The SBU suspects the Russian general of missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspects Russian General Robert Baranov of directing missiles at civilian infrastructure.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

Robert Baranov is the head of the main computing center of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. The investigation established that his unit was responsible for the accuracy of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine.

Baranovʼs subordinates program the trajectories of cruise and ballistic missiles to avoid the Ukrainian air defense zone, and also specify specific targets for the missiles, including “Kalibr” cruise missiles, Kh-101/555 and Iskander ballistic missiles.

The materials of the case show that the Russian occupiers understand that they are programming a significant part of Russian weapons for attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Investigators of the Security Service informed Baranov in absentia about the suspicion under part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1, Art. 2 438 of the CMU — violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

In addition, the SBU identified 30 subordinates of the Russian general who are also involved in crimes against Ukraine.