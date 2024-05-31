Ukraine returned 75 people from Russian captivity. There are defenders of Mariupol, Snake Island and the Chornobyl NPP among them

Ukraine returned 75 people from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed.

In the coordination center for the treatment of prisoners of war, it was clarified that among the freed defenders there are 70 men and five women, six officers and 65 representatives of the ranks and non-commissioned officers.

At least a third of those rescued have injuries, serious illnesses or disabilities.

This time, 37 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including 13 soldiers of the Naval Forces and two representatives of the Air Force, were released from captivity.

Also, 21 National Guardsmen, seven border guards, six fighters of the Territorial Defence Forces and four civilian Ukrainian women returned home.

In addition, 19 defenders of the Snake Island, 14 military personnel who guarded the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP), and 10 defenders of Mariupol were among those released.

Ukrainians captured in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy directions are returning home.

The exchange took place according to the "75 for 75" formula, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.