The General Staff of the Armed Forces informed about the loss of another 1 390 Russian soldiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past 24 hours (May 30) Russian troops lost approximately 1 390 servicemen (killed and wounded), 18 tanks, two armored vehicles and 39 artillery systems, 56 units of motor vehicles and 11 units of special equipment, and also 77 drones and seven cruise missiles.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, are as follows: